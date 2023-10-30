We’ve all heard of the fashion rule that states you must match your purse with your shoes — but what about matching your hair with your shoes?

Dua Lipa did just that when she attended a cocktail reception in Los Angeles on Friday, October 27. The New Rules singer, 28, donned a Gucci long sleeve black leather dress featuring a collar and buttons down the front. Her slingbacks, which perfectly matched her recently dyed fiery red hair, are from Gucci’s spring 2024 collection.

For glam, she wore her wavy hair down and parted to the side. She highlighted her eyes with rimmed black kohl eyeliner and finished the look off with a swipe of burgundy lipstick.

Lipa kept her jewelry minimal with a simple set of silver rings and a chunky silver bracelet.

Related: Dua Lipa Is a Hollywood Style Star: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks Dua Lipa knows how to work it. The pop star isn’t afraid to push fashion boundaries, slaying Us every chance she gets. When it comes to her wardrobe, the London native loves drama. She favors sheer catsuits, sparking gowns, daring minidresses and glorious vintage pieces. For her first-ever Met Gala in 2019, Lipa looked like […]

While matching your hair with your shoes might seem outlandish, Lipa’s long record of impeccable style moments has Us taking notes.

The event in question was held in honor of Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Lipa played “Mermaid Barbie” in the movie, and also debuted her hit song “Dance the Night” in the now iconic dancing scene featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Other celebrities in attendance at the event included Billie Eilish, musician and DJ Mark Ronson, and Gerwig’s long time partner, Noah Baumbach.

Lipa first debuted her red hair in an Instagram photo on October 12 with the caption, “Miss me?” The photo, along with every other photo on the singer’s Instagram page, has since been deleted. The only post currently featured on Lipa’s Instagram is a video that was uploaded on Sunday, October 29 in which she poses with a small gold key pendant in her mouth. The caption reads, “I’m not here for long”.

Related: Dua Lipa’s Sexy Swimwear Collection: Gucci Tops, Thong Bottoms, More It doesn’t get much cooler than Dua Lipa. The singer-songwriter is a fashion and beauty trendsetter with a killer bikini body and excellent taste in swimwear. From on-trend, tie-dye designs to unique gemstone-colored bikinis, Lipa’s swimwear collection is a sun-loving babe’s dream come true. She doesn’t post pictures of herself in bikinis and swimwear all […]

Lipa’s mysterious posting habits have led fans to speculate that she is teasing a new album rumored to be released in 2024.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Her new red locks not only serve to usher in a new era in music for Lipa, but also in film.

While her small part in Barbie was Lipa’s first role in a feature film, it certainly will not be her last. She is also appearing in Argylle, a spy movie set to be released in February 2024. The movie also features Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell.