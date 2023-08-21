Emily Ratajkowski is putting the hot in hot girl summer.

Ratajkowski, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 20, to show off her curves in a colorful bikini. In a series of snaps, the model showed off the set in her kitchen. The swimsuit featured a patterned halter top and cheeky thong bottoms. She ruffled up her scarlet locks and posed side to side while giving fans glimpses of her toned figure.

This isn’t the first bikini pic Ratajkowski has graced Us with this summer. Earlier this week, she looked angelic in a white two-piece from her swimsuit brand, Inamorata. The suit featured a textured top that crossed behind her back and bottoms finished with dainty straps wrapping around her hips. She lounged on a rug with one hand behind her head, showing off every inch of her body.

“🕊️,” Ratajkowski captioned the post. Celebrities and fans were quick to support her thirst trap in her comments section.

Singer Moses Sumney wrote, “I’d eat off that floor,” and Diplo added, “My like is the like of a gentleman.” Influencer Olivia Ponton praised the Gone Girl actress and commented, “Mother.” More fans added heart eye emojis.

Bikinis aren’t the only way Ratajkowski likes to show off her body. In March 2023, she commanded attention at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a sheer Feben gown. The glimmery number included a turtleneck and long sleeves that covered her hands. The garb was finished with braided fabric details that covered her bust. Underneath, she wore a nude thong.

She paired the silver frock with diamond earrings, chrome heels and a chain bag. For glam, she rocked smokey eyeshadow, a sharp contour, rosy cheeks and lined lips.

Ratajkowski wore another daring ensemble in February, when she attended a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City. For the event, she slayed in a see-through brown top, which exposed her nipples. She tucked the garb into a pair of brown slacks and accessorized with a furry coat and black purse.

She made the outfit even more electric by rocking a brunette wig that was styled into a choppy bob. Ratajkowski shared her outfit with followers at the time and wrote, “I heard they freed the nip on instagram.”