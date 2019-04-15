Fit for a princess! Emily Ratajkowski is known for her sexy style and flawless bikini photos, but her spring and summer style inspiration is more royal than you’d expect. The 27-year-old model sat down with Stylish on Saturday, April 13, at the Levi’s in the Desert party at the Sands Hotel and Spa and revealed that Princess Diana is her go-to girl when picking out her looks this season.

“I’m trying to go ‘80s and have been thinking about Princess Diana’s street and ready-to-wear moments like a blazer and a bike short and a big sneaker,” she says.

Her forum for finding the best pictures of the royal beauty? “I’m still a Pinterest person. I know it’s not cool, but I love it.”

While celebs like Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin), Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk and more It-girls have gotten on board with the bike trend too, Ratajkowski relies on vintage earrings and a good bag to put her own spin on the look.

And her key for vintage shopping is about taking your time along with fashion risks. “It’s all about patience and don’t be afraid to alter. If you see potential in something, do it.”

When the model isn’t sporting a pair of bike shorts or old-school accessories, you can find her rocking Levi’s jeans for a date night with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “I like to wear an oversized jacket, a pair of Levi’s, one of my Inamorata tops and a sneaker or boot and I feel good,” she reveals.

Another time she feels her best: At the beach. “I have to be honest, I love a tan,” the model explains. As for taking the perfect Instagram photos there? “Just have fun and feel good about yourself. …If you don’t feel good, you’re not gonna like the picture, even if everyone else will like it.”

