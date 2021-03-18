Talk about a transformation! Emma Roberts looks totally different as a brunette in newly released photos from a pregnancy photo shoot with Violet Grey, which was shared on March 18, 2021.

For the feature, the Scream Queens star was snapped in two wildly different looks. Up first? Her everyday casual attire. The 30-year-old star looks chill as can be, wearing a Champion t-Shirt that showed off her baby bump, unbuttoned Levi jeans and Nike sneakers.

Add hairstylist Adir Abergel, makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua, stylist Jill Jacobs and a brown wig to the mix, and Roberts is completely transformed into an “uptown brunette in six-inch heels” for the second look.

“I’ve always loved the getting-ready process both on and off camera … of changing my hair and makeup to embody a different vibe and inspire a different personality,” the Holidate star tells Violet Grey as part of their Screen Test interview series.

For the high-fashion half of the shoot, Roberts stuns in an Agent Provocateur dress with a sweetheart neckline, which was accessorized with an emerald necklace from Shay Jewelry.

The actress’s love for getting all dolled up dates back to her pre-Hollywood days. In fact, she was slathering on the priciest anti-aging creams way before the word collagen was even part of her vocabulary.

“When I was four, I went into my mom’s bathroom, found the most expensive cream, and smeared it all over my face. I remember being enamored by it all — the products, the scents, the ritual, the transformation,” she tells the beauty retailer.

Since then though, Roberts has developed some beauty rituals of her own, which include some rest and relaxation every night.

“In the evening, I enjoy a full spa-like moment. I’ll wash my face with the Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser, which I love, and sometimes add in her scrub as well,” the star tells Cassandra Grey, the founder of Violet Grey. “The bath is my safe place. I add oil and salts — anything to make it feels special and soothing.”

We can imagine that quiet nights are harder to come by these days. In December in 2020, Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed their baby boy, Rhodes.

But one thing is for sure: Roberts is bringing her love of face mists into motherhood. “I’m obsessed with mists — so much so that I put a few in my hospital bag!”