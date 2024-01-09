Your account
Stylish

Emma Stone Dons a Little Black Dress on Date Night With Husband Dave McCary at ‘The Curse’ Premiere

By
Emma Stone. Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Emma Stone is breaking out a fail-proof date night classic.

The 35-year-old actress attended the finale premiere of The Curse in Los Angeles on Monday, January 8, in a black spaghetti strap dress from Givenchy’s spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

The dress featured a form-fitting opaque top with a 3D floral adornment that flowed out into a sheer flowy asymmetrical bottom half. Stone paired the classic LBD with a pair of sheer black tights and closed-toe black pumps.

She wore her hair up in a slicked-back bun and sported red lipstick, eyeliner and dewy foundation.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic
Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary s Low-Key Romance A Timeline 307

Stone was joined on the red carpet by her husband, comedian and writer Dave McCary, whom she married in 2020. McCary, 38, is also an executive producer of The Curse.

McCary kept things casual with his red carpet look. He wore a denim jacket over a white button down shirt, brown trousers and black brogues.

The couple was also photographed with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who both star alongside Stone in The Curse.

The Curse follows newlyweds Whitney (Stone) and Asher Siegel (Fielder) as they encounter a series of challenges (brought on by an alleged curse) in establishing eco-conscious housing in the small town of Española, N.M.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic
Emma Stone Style File 2024

The show first premiered on November 10, 2023. The Season 1 finale will air on Friday, January 12 on Paramount +, and on Sunday, January 14 on Showtime.

Although Stone and McCary rarely make joint public outings, Stone did not shy away from acknowledging him during her recent speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

While accepting the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things, Stone began by thanking McCary. “Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Stone said. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything.”

Soaking It In Emma Stone Is a Very Hands-On Mom With Her Daughter

Emma Stone

