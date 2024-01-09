Emma Stone is breaking out a fail-proof date night classic.

The 35-year-old actress attended the finale premiere of The Curse in Los Angeles on Monday, January 8, in a black spaghetti strap dress from Givenchy’s spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

The dress featured a form-fitting opaque top with a 3D floral adornment that flowed out into a sheer flowy asymmetrical bottom half. Stone paired the classic LBD with a pair of sheer black tights and closed-toe black pumps.

She wore her hair up in a slicked-back bun and sported red lipstick, eyeliner and dewy foundation.

Related: Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline Meant to be! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary kept their romance relatively under wraps before welcoming their first child in March 2021. The Golden Globe winner previously dated Andrew Garfield, with whom she appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. The costars were together for four years until Us Weekly confirmed […]

Stone was joined on the red carpet by her husband, comedian and writer Dave McCary, whom she married in 2020. McCary, 38, is also an executive producer of The Curse.

McCary kept things casual with his red carpet look. He wore a denim jacket over a white button down shirt, brown trousers and black brogues.

The couple was also photographed with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who both star alongside Stone in The Curse.

The Curse follows newlyweds Whitney (Stone) and Asher Siegel (Fielder) as they encounter a series of challenges (brought on by an alleged curse) in establishing eco-conscious housing in the small town of Española, N.M.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

The show first premiered on November 10, 2023. The Season 1 finale will air on Friday, January 12 on Paramount +, and on Sunday, January 14 on Showtime.

Although Stone and McCary rarely make joint public outings, Stone did not shy away from acknowledging him during her recent speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

While accepting the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things, Stone began by thanking McCary. “Dave, I have to start with you really quickly,” Stone said. “I love you very much. Thank you for everything.”