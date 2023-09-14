Eva Mendes’ hair always looks flawless — even on bad hair days.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 12, to give fans a quick tutorial on how to fix your hair without a mirror. In the black and white video, she could be seen pulling all of her hair into a high ponytail. In one swift movement, she used one hair tie to twist her locks into a thick bun. Next, she took a silky scarf and wrapped it below her hairdo multiple times before tying it off. She pushed the garment over the bun and smiled for the camera.

“Bad hair day and no mirror? no problem,” Mendes captioned the post. “Do it like Mami do. Once again, head wraps save the day. ♥️.”

Not only does Mendes use scarfs to achieve the look, but she can also make it work with dresses. “I’ve never done this before, but I think we could make it work” she said in a May social media post. Mendes folded up a green and pink patterned sundress and tied it into three knots. She then secured it around her head to make a chic hair wrap.

After the hair wrap was perfected, Mendes added “big earrings” to her outfit to “kind of balance out” the chunky wrap. She finished her ensemble with a white and pink Zimmerman striped dress and cinched her waist with a blue belt.

“I forgot my head wrap and I don’t want the sun to kill my new hair color!” she captioned the video. “Using a dress -and no mirror -to try to make it happen.”

At the time, Mendes had recently refreshed her hair color after dying it auburn in December 2022. “I went red,” she wrote via Instagram while showing off the new ‘do. In the selfie, Mendes could be seen with voluminous foxlike hair. She swept her tresses to one side of her head and rested her chin on her hand while dramatically gazing to the distance. For the reveal, Mendes showed off her natural features and donned a fresh face.

Her previous hair color featured dark brown roots and dirty blonde highlights — also known as her signature color. Mendes has also experimented with golden money pieces and dark brown strands. She’s also played around with various cuts including curtain bangs, short layers, chin-length bobs and more.