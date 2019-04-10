Coachella day one hair is easy. Waves, flower crown — check! It’s the second day where things start to get a little tricky. Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood has your solution: a high textured pony.

Hairstylist to stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Dewan and Isla Fisher, Wood stopped by to show Us how to create a high ponytail that’ll be the envy of the ball (or, in this case, the festival).

Using a glitter hair tie, Wood pulled the hair back and up towards the crown of the head. “You don’t want it to be perfect,” he explained. “This is not a sleek pony, this is a textured, beachy, cool-girl I-don’t-care-pony.”

To guarantee it has this grunge factor, Wood raked up wavy strands using just his fingers. If you’re someone who struggles with fullness, this technique and the day-old grit might help. But for an extra boost you can always spritz in a bit of texture spray.

Once you get the hair into a good place and tie it off, you can manipulate and play around with the pony to get your desired height and fullness. Moving it up or pulling pieces within it apart will help create the look you want.

Make sure to leave some ends out to curl, making the finished look extra carefree. As Wood pointed out, this little detail is “very ‘90s.” “People are into that right now,” he said. “I’m into that right now.”

If you want to turn this high-ponytail into a day three style, all you have to do is twist and wrap it up into a bun, securing it with one little bobby pin.

Who knew Coachella beauty could be so easy?

