The Frankies Bikinis Terry Cloth Collection is a Nostalgic Dream Come True

Towel dresses and matching terry cloth sets were all the rage throughout the ‘90s and 2000s with Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Rachel Bilson, Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears and more A-listers constantly rocking them.

Now, thanks to Frankies Bikinis designer Francesca Aiello, the trend is coming back with a chic update to make all your nostalgic dreams come true. And with celebrity fans including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Sofia Richie, you can be sure your fave It-girls will be wearing the brand’s pieces all summer long.



The Terry Swim Club collection is made up of 6 bikini separates, a button-down shirt and shorts set, a halter style dress and a bucket hat all in a luxe terry swim fabric that can take you to the beach, the pool or even to run errands.

“Growing up in Malibu, I have such fond memories of wrapping myself up in a cozy terry towel after a surf or a swim or throwing on a towel dress when I was a little girl,” Aiello tells Stylish. “It reminds me of being carefree and the simplicity we all long for. … I like to call this collection the sweatpants of swimwear because it’s seriously the coziest ever,” she adds.

While reminiscing about the past, Aiello created something supremely functional — and modern: “I wanted to spruce up the towel dress and make it a little more chic, so that is why I decided to add the ruched neck and the side slits. The side slits and the halter tie were purposely incorporated because like our swim, we want this to fit and flatter and many bodies as possible. Whether you have a small or large chest, the tie allows you to choose where it sits on your body and the slits are necessary to maintain that level of comfort without feeling like the hem is hugging at your thighs,” Aiello continues.

As for the set, the same fashionable and carefree sentiment applies. “I love matching sets because they make dressing so simple. It also pairs well with the swim styles in our collection, so it’s easy to go from the beach to the street. … It’s a look without trying too hard,” she spills.

If a terry bikini is enough to make your nostalgic dreams come true, Aiello made sure to design a suit for every shape, size and fashion preference.

“I always try to include a variety of different silhouettes and coverage options in every drop because no two bodies are the same and no swimsuit will fit any two people the same way. … Being able to mix and match the tops and bottoms allows so many options for everyone and makes it so everyone can find a pairing they feel most comfortable and confident in. I also love offering bikinis as separates because people’s style also changes from day-to-day. Sometimes you want to wear a high waisted bottom and if you’re just laying out tanning you might want to wear one with less coverage,” she says.

Her ultimate tip: “Make sure your bikini is comfy and fits well so you can exude confidence while wearing it,” she dishes.