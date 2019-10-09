



Freida Pinto is a true fashion goddess. But when it comes to unwinding after a long night spent walking the red carpet, she has a ritual that she swears by.

The Indian beauty spoke with Us on Tuesday, October 8, at The Wing in NYC after the Clarks and Girl Rising “Stand Up for Change” panel. While discussing female empowerment, the Slumdog Millionaire star revealed her post-carpet ritual to soothe distressed feet — because no matter how beautiful a heel is, Pinto says they’re always painful.

“High heels can never be comfortable,” she said. “No matter how comfortable they try to make them in the long run, for a long night, they’re not comfortable.” So when she gets home she does one super simple thing: elevates them.

“Get your feet above your head. Do whatever you are doing with your feet above your head.” Even after Tuesday morning’s event, she said she was going to sit for 15 minutes that way. After wearing nude block-heels with her red ensemble all morning, she wanted to make sure she gets the blood flowing back in the opposite direction.

“No one, not man, not woman, were meant to be walking in heels,” she said. “But again we’re doing for the clothes, the style and the fashion.” After all, the phrase “pain is beauty” is a cliché for a reason!

Obviously, with comfort being a priority, Clarks is a natural partnership for the 34-year-old. Because even though she wants to feel good, she also wants to look good and she’s not willing to sacrifice style.

Being a humanitarian, she brought together the shoewear company with Girl Riding, which is a global campaign working to empower and promote education for girls all over the world.

Although she has a lot she wants to accomplish working with the organization, there is one specific goal she has in mind.

“I want it to have this sustainability power where you can launch a program and give them the tools and then they can continue the journey on their own,” she explained. “So to make them fully self-sufficient, empowered. I think that’s the most important thing.”

She continued. “You want them to feel like they’re taking control of their own lives, and making their own decisions that need to be made in their lives. Making them feel like they’re in charge is maybe the number one goal.”

