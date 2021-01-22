LOL! Garth Brooks had a little help with his inauguration look thanks to Lady Gaga’s glam squad.

On Wednesday, January 20, Brooks and Gaga performed at the 2021 presidential inauguration for 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, and Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. For the occasion, the “Rain on Me” singer, 34, dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli couture gown while the country star, 58, wore his signature jeans, cowboy boots and cowboy hat.

After the ceremony, the “Standing Outside the Fire” singer took to Twitter to congratulate the pop star on her rendition of the national anthem. “@ladygaga You were fabulous today and everyday,” he wrote. “A national treasure.”

He also told her to thank her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, for helping him get camera-ready. “Please tell Frederic and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today,” he continued. “Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g.” Talk about an unlikely duo!

Gaga also took to Twitter after the inauguration ceremony to comment on her head-turning look. She noted that the giant gold bird on her perfectly tailored navy cashmere jacket is a peace dove. “A dove carrying an olive branch,” she explained. “May we all make peace with each other.”

However, people were quick to link her appearance to Katniss Everdeen’s mockingjay pin from the Hunger Games. “Lady Gaga looks like she stepped out of the Hunger Games,” one fan tweeted. “Lady Gaga now being escorted to the podium to draw names for this year’s Hunger Games,” another wrote.

Even CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez made a joke about the Oscar winner’s outfit. “If Lady Gaga didn’t have such an amazing voice I would think she’s introducing the Hunger Games,” he wrote.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Schiaparelli Haute Couture number featured a dark blue fitted jacket with a washed red silk faille skirt and a gilded dove of peace brooch. Roseberry was overjoyed to create this look for such a monumental occasion.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” Roseberry said in a statement per Harper’s Bazaar.

