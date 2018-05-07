Flying solo. Gigi Hadid stepped out in a stunning Versace dress at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, but her on-off beau Zayn Malik was not by her side.

Hadid, 23, attended the fashion event in a blue and tan gown that was seemingly inspired by the stained glass windows found inside churches to go with the night’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Her blonde hair matched the top half of the dress and she fastened her locks behind her ears using gold bobby pins.

Earlier in the day, Hadid hinted that she would be wearing a dress from the designer after sharing a note she received from Donatella Versace on her Instagram Story. “Gigi, can’t wait to see you at the Met. Enjoy another robe for the collection,” the designer wrote.

The “Pillow Talk” singer didn’t attend the gala, even though the pair were spotted kissing in New York City last month following their split in March. “They were walking arm-in-arm and holding hands,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively about their outing. “When they stopped at Mercer and Broadway, there was a homeless guy sitting on the corner. They gave him what looked like a gift card. It wasn’t cash.”

The onlooker said that the former One Direction member was “more lovey-dovey than Gigi” as they stood outside his apartment together, adding: “Zayn was leaning against Gigi and went in to kiss her quick. They weren’t making out by any means … Zayn looked so happy. Gigi looked like her normal self.”

Prior to their reunion, Malik talked about the inspiration behind his latest single “Let Me” during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the singer said about his two-year relationship with Hadid. “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala. The duo stunned as they posed for photos together, while the model wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger gray dress with a metal corset, and he wore a black tux with a metal sleeve to go with that year’s theme, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

