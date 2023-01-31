Less is more! Gigi Hadid likes to keep her beauty routine “simple.”

The supermodel, 27, isn’t a fan of multi-step regimens and even revealed that she’s “terrified” of facials. “I’ve had one in my life,” Hadid said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, which was published online Monday, January 30. The catwalk star shared that she received the treatment ahead of the 2022 Met Gala “because I went to someone who works on my sister and one of my best friends, and I really trust them.” She added: “I just like to keep it simple.”

While Hadid isn’t keen on facials, the blonde beauty enjoys other self-care practices. “I try when I have time to go to the chiropractor and get recalibrated,” she told WSJ. “Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical. Oh, I guess a New Year’s resolution [I have] is I’ll try to treat myself to a massage a little more.”

In addition to modeling, Hadid recently added another gig to her resume. In September 2022, the runway maven launched her label, Guest in Residence, a collection of luxury knitwear that offers tops, loungewear and accessories.

She opened up about the venture to WSJ, explaining: “I was really lucky in my past opportunities to design and collaborate with brands. I watched my bosses, whether that was Tommy Hilfiger or Valerie Messika, operate in their businesses and I took in as much I could.” (Hadid has unveiled joint projects with Hilfiger, 71, and Frankies Bikinis.)

Hadid shared that she used her experiences to guide her on her own journey as the founder of Guest in Residence. “I look for people who I want to walk into an office and see,” she noted. “I’m interested in what they do outside of the office, their interest that have nothing to do with design or what they do within our company.”

The California native previously revealed the meaning behind her brand’s name at the Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion summit in October 2022.

“I was staying at a hotel during fashion week, and I would see this letterhead, ‘Guest in Residence.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?,'” Hadid said at the event.

“I think we’re all guests in our own bodies… we’re guests in the houses we live in, this planet, and what keeps me comfortable … comes from always being comfortable with what you’re wearing.”