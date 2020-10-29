Gigi Hadid Shows Off a Birthstone Bracelet in Honor of Her ‘Virgo Girl’

More mom jewelry — and we love it! Gigi Hadid continues to prove she’s one chic mom, this time with a stylish new bracelet in honor of her daughter.

On Wednesday, October 28, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show off all the designer gifts she’s received for her baby girl, noting that she’s still working on thank you cards. Amongst these gifts included a stunning bracelet from Cully Smoller and Kendall Visser, which featured a diamond for Hadid’s April birthstone next to a sapphire for her “Virgo girl.”

The blonde beauty wanted people to know that she’s working on thank you notes, sharing a handwritten note in Wednesday’s Story that read, “If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!”

The Los Angeles native continued, “I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love — and I will slowly probably share them.”

It seems that the model has been racking up the tribute jewelry for her little girl. A week after giving birth, she posted a pic to her Instagram Story showcasing her “mama” necklace from Jacquie Aiche. “OMG,” she wrote over the image, tagging the designer on September 30. “I love you. Thank you.”

Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their first born’s arrival on September 23 in a touching social media post.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Malik wrote in a tweet alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding the newborns hand. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)