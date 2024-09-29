Fall is for cozy scarves, pumpkins — and hair transformations, if you ask Hailey Bieber.

“Lighter for fall,” Bieber, 27, captioned a Saturday, September 28, Instagram Story selfie, adding an emoji of a blonde woman getting her hair cut.

In the snap, Bieber had lightened her locks in an ombré style, which she wore in a mid-length bob. She posed in a backyard, wearing a cozy gray crewneck sweatshirt and bedazzled “B” pendant necklace.

The Rhode founder also wore a pair of tortoiseshell reading glasses, which highlighted her natural makeup look. Bieber opened for minimal glam, wearing only a rose-colored lip.

While Bieber has long been a pro at changing up her look, she stayed darker throughout her pregnancy. Hailey gave birth to her and husband Justin Bieber’s first baby, son Jack, in August.

“It’s total bliss for the two of them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “[Hailey is] enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom. She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”

According to the insider, Justin, 30, is equally “overjoyed” about baby Jack’s arrival.

“Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change,” the source told Us.“He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”

Justin and Hailey, who wed in 2018, announced her pregnancy in May by sharing photos from their vow renewal ceremony. At the time, Hailey wore a lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that accentuated her growing baby bump. The dress matched a headscarf that Hailey wore over her chocolate brown locks.

Hailey had dyed her hair dark brown earlier this year, debuting the style at Super Bowl LVIII in February.