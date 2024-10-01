Your account
Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Diamond ‘JBB’ Necklace for Her and Justin Bieber’s Baby Jack Blues

By
Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Bedazzled JBB Necklace for Baby Jack Blues
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber’s mom accessories stay trendy.

Bieber, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 1, to show off her latest necklace. The sparkly piece featured bedazzled “Jbb” letters — standing for her and Justin Bieber’s baby, Jack Blues Bieber — set on a gold chain. The sparkler sat midway down her chest, dangling slightly below her signature matching “B” necklace from Alex Moss, which she got in 2023.

In the photo, she elevated her necklaces with gold rings and hoop earrings and a navy blue manicure. Hailey completed her look with a light pink zip-up sweater and a pastel sheet mask. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and styled in a slicked-back bun.

“It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom. 🎃,” the Rhode founder captioned the social media post.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Most Fashionable Couple Moments of All Time 924

Elsewhere in the post, Hailey gave fans a closer glimpse of her necklaces, as well as shots of her doing her skincare routine, outfit checks, memes about herself and moments of fall.

Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Bedazzled JBB Necklace for Baby Jack Blues
Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey also snapped a pic of Justin, 30, wearing a black baseball cap featuring azure embroidery that spelled out “Jack Blues.”

This isn’t the first piece of jewelry Hailey has shown off since welcoming Jack in August. Last month, she debuted a diamond “Mom” ring from Isa Grutman that retails for $1,980.

Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Bedazzled JBB Necklace for Baby Jack Blues
Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey teamed the jewelry with her vow renewal ring, which she debuted in May while announcing her pregnancy, and a brown, almond-shaped manicure.

“Ready for fall over here 🍂,” she captioned a zoomed-in pic of her mani.

Hailey Bieber s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Photos 553

Justin announced the birth of Jack in August via Instagram. At the time, Hailey held her little one’s foot as he was wrapped in a brown-and-white fuzzy blanket.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin captioned the post. “JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

