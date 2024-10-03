Hailey Bieber’s entry into motherhood hasn’t slowed down her personal style. To the contrary, just over a month since welcoming son Jack Blues Bieber with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey has been evolving her accessories game to first include a blinged-out necklace with her baby’s initials and now a designer, very pricey baby bag.

In a post shared to her brand’s Instagram on Wednesday, the Rhode beauty founder, 27, gave her followers a peek inside Goyard’s Saint Louis XXL bag, which had her infant’s initials “JBB” in green monogrammed lettering. Her statement-making carrier, which retails for $2300, was big enough to carry all of ‘fall’s essentials,’ as Rhode captioned the post, which includes two unreleased products.

Packaged in a sleek gray bottle was what appeared to be SPF that, much to the delight of Rhode beauty loyalists everywhere, will thereby complete the brand’s current skincare lineup of cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer. The second was a slim lip pencil in a caramel shade that perfectly complemented her new auburn tresses.

Hailey’s lowlights are just one of several indications that she is embracing a new aesthetic with beauty-and-style signatures fit for a new mom. Case in point? Since giving birth in late August, she’s also been sporting a ring with the word “mom” spelled out in 18 carats’ worth of diamonds–along with coffee-colored, almond-shaped nails.

After all, the beauty mogul has been busy multitasking since before she left the delivery room — shortly after Jack’s arrival, she posted a photo that showed her cradling her son’s adorable foot with freshly painted French tips that Justin helped her pick out. At the time, Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt opened up to Vogue about the look, sharing, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request” for a “more muted, nude-ish white micro French” finish.

Parenthood clearly suits both Hailey and Justin, age 30. “It’s total bliss for the two of them,” a source previously told Us Weekly.