Hailey Bieber rocked autumn fashion trends in the most Rachel Green way.

Bieber, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, to show off her fabulous fall fits. In a carousel of images, she posed in black turtleneck sweater tucked into a red, green and tan low-waisted plaid skirt. She accessorized with a black leather belt finished with gold hardware, hoop earrings, white ankle socks and loafers. Her brunette locks were twisted into an updo with her face framing pieces hanging out. In true Rachel fashion, she held a white tea cup.

Specifically, Bieber’s ensemble reminded Us of one of Rachel’s most famous outfits from season 1 of Friends. At the time, Jennifer Aniston — who famously portrayed the beloved character — donned a cropped white turtleneck sweater and a red, green and tan plaid pleated skirt. She paired it with a messy ponytail with her layers falling out of it, white knee-high socks and black shoes.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, Bieber showed off her vampire Halloween costume. For the spooky outfit, she posed in a bright red corset finished with sheer black lace sleeves. The model teamed it with a fuzzy mini skirt, thigh-high red and black stockings and a pearl choker.

For glam, she sported a natural foundation, bronzed cheeks, smokey eyeshadow, red glossy lips and blood dripping from her mouth.

Bieber also took to TikTok to show off her costume. In the video, she mouthed over an audio, “I know the influence, I know the impact and I know the vibes.” She continued, while applying Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment in the shade Raspberry Jelly. “The girlies love the vibes, and that’s just what it’s about.”

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to support Bieber in her comments section. Justine Skye wrote, “Period,” as a fan added, “The Halloween queen is back.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has gone all out for Halloween. Last year, she drew inspiration from Saint Laurent’s 1999 Haute Couture line and sported a pink flower crown, a matching bandeau and mini skirt finished with a fluffy train. She finished the look with matching flowers wrapped around her ankle — just like the model on the catwalk did — and pink strappy heels.

She also dressed up as a Versace Vampire and decked out in the Italian brand’s designs. That same night, husband Justin Bieber joined her at a Halloween party and wore a blue Cookie Monster costume.