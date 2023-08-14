Good to glow! A-list stars including Olivia Ponton, Martha Stewart and Kate Bock attribute their flawless complexions to NYC dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and now the top doc has created an exclusive facial protocol so mere mortals can get in on the action, too.

The cosmetic dermatologist — who helped formulate Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty line — recently created the Aesthetica Skin Lab at his Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery practice in New York City and it opens to the public on August 15.

The Aesthetica Skin Lab is a collaboration between Dr. Bhanusali and TikTok-famous Dr. Muneeb Shah aka @dermdoctor, who you’ll no doubt be well acquainted with if you’re into “skin-tok” videos focusing on skin health and anti-aging on the platform.

The good doctors bonded over their desire to create a facial rooted in science that would impart next-level clarity and luminosity, sure, but also meaningful long-term results. Treatments starts with an in-depth evaluation using several high-tech tools to ascertain each client’s specific needs at the cellular level. First up: the VISIA machine, which clocks damage to determine the skin’s “true age,” followed by the Corneometer to measure hydration plus the Mexameter to determine redness. Diagnostics are then discussed by a dermatologist with a master aesthetician to develop a truly bespoke protocol for each client.

What can one expect during a facial? While each treatment is customized, clients can look forward to a mix of deep cleansing and exfoliation via electroporation, lasers, LED light, lifting, oxygen therapy and more. Known for compounding topical medications for patients, it’s no surprise that Dr. Bhanusali created masks targeted to meet oft-seen needs. Mega-influencer Ponton indulged in a proprietary firming and soothing gold mask (covering mouth and eyes!) during a facial to prep for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reveal party.

Currently on the menu are the The Glow, for those seeking a clear, healthy complexion, The Swimsuit, inspired by the treatment experienced by Ponton, which yields a beachy radiance and The Hudson Signature, a sophisticated anti-aging treatment featuring intense lasers (and a booking three months in advance.) Prices start at $350 and can go up to $1,500 depending on devices used.

Interested in booking an appointment? Set a calendar alert! Because much like the latest collection of Skims or a fresh bake at Popup Bagels, only a limited number will be available. The books open at aestheticaskinlab.com at noon EST sharp tomorrow, August 15, and then on the 1st and 15th of every month. May the odds be ever in your favor!