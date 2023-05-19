Cancel OK
Martha Stewart Packs on the ‘Bling’ as She Gets Ready for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Release Party 

Feature Martha Stewart Gets Ready for SI Party
Martha Stewart John Nacion/Shutterstock

Dipped in gold! Martha Stewart was a metallic dream at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party in New York City on Thursday, May 18.

Martha Stewart’s Most Glamorous Beauty Looks of All Time: Pics

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru looked like royalty in a crystal-covered Jenny Packham gown at the soirée, which honored her and fellow cover stars Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. The design — from the label favored by Princess Kate — featured sparkly silver and gold embellishments throughout, flared sleeves and rouching at the bodice. 

Stewart teamed the number with soft glam that included rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow and a glossy lip. 

Ahead of the big event, the Martha Rules author shared some getting ready snaps via Instagram. “Wearing @jennypackham gold, @prada shoes,” Stewart captioned the social media post, sharing the fashion credits. She then revealed that her bouncy bob was brought to life by the John Barrett Hair Salon.  

The New Jersey native noted that her ensemble was finalized by earrings she “borrowed from my daughter, Alexis. In a follow-up post, Stewart was photographed clasping her earrings. “Putting on the bling!!!!!!!” she wrote. 

The Thursday celebration comes after Stewart debunked rumors that she’s had plastic surgery following her SI Swimsuit cover debut. 

Martha Stewart Gets Ready for SI Party Kim Petras
Martha Stewart and Kim Petras Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

“Well, it’s not true,” she told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, May 17. “I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”

Megan Fox Dominates ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Launch Party Red Carpet in Plunging Naked Dress

As for how she prepared for the big shoot, Stewart revealed that she “upped her Pilates to three times a week” and stopped drinking alcohol. She continued: “I had my regular facials but maybe more frequently and I also got a spray tan … I’m not a hairy person, but I got a complete body wax.”

Martha Stewart Gets Ready for SI Party MJ Day Kim Petras
Martha Stewart, MJ Day, and Kim Petras. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

For her spread, the Weddings author showed skin in a plunging one-piece by Monday Swimwear paired with a billowing orange cape from Torso Creations. She looked as glamorous as ever with her blonde locks styled in loose curls. 

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet: See the Best Looks

In other images, Stewart looked radiant in a red halter swimsuit by Norma Kamali. She gave the camera her famous pout while dressed in a metallic look by Body Glove styled with oversized Gucci sunglasses. Elsewhere in the issue, she sipped on a martini while lounging in a crochet cover up. 

