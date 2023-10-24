Hannah Brown is getting candid about her skin.

Brown, 29, opened up about her struggles with acne in videos shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 23. “Just got finished with my facial,” she said. “My face was doing great after my last facial … and then two weeks ago my skin flared up again,” she said, noting that “it’s gotten a little bit better the past few days.” In the video, Brown showed fans her textured skin without makeup.

“A lot of [the problem] is oil under the skin and it’s right here,” she said while pointing to her cheekbones. Brown explained that although she didn’t want to ditch her cream bronzer and blush, her facialist suggested that switching to a new product may solve the problem. “I’m gonna try and do that, we’re gonna do facials every four weeks … Just get this really under control and get that glowy skin.”

Brown also revealed that her skin has shown signs of improvement after using beauty products “from the dermatologist and esthetician.”

The former Bachelorette then reflected on her skincare journey and shared that she knows her skin is “relatively clear” now. “I know that this is not bad comparatively to someone who is really going through it with acne,” she said. “I’ve been that somebody really going through it with acne and seeing somebody with relatively pretty clear skin can be annoying, but I think there’s a fear that … it started out for me with just a few little bumps … So I’m just trying to be a little bit more proactive about it.”

She concluded the video by sharing she’s “trying to work in facials and find good products and a routine that’s gonna work for me.”

In 2021, Brown reflected on her struggles with acne via her YouTube channel. In the video, she shared throwback videos of her “adult acne” during her time competing for Miss USA in 2018.

“It affected my mental health so bad. I was so depressed and always thought people were looking at me and couldn’t focus on what I was saying … When I had to do something for Miss Alabama USA, I would cry [while] getting ready because I couldn’t cover it up. You’re supposed to be this symbol of beauty and I felt so ugly,” she confessed.

Brown has since experimented with treatments and has tried Accutane, red light therapy and more. She ended the clip by offering words of encouragement to anyone else struggling with acne, “You’re not alone with a big gnarly zit on your cheek, because I got ‘em too … Y’all are great, you’re beautiful, even with your bumps.”