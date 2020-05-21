Heidi Klum Gets ‘Social Distancing Highlights’ At Home...in Lingerie

Heidi Klum couldn’t resist the wait any longer. While quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, she hired a hair stylist to give her highlights from home.

The 46-year-old model shared a photo of the process to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, May 20. In the pic, she lounges in a chair wearing just black lingerie, fishnets, heels and a leopard face mask from the clothing label AFRM.

Celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin stands behind her in a mask to tend to her foiled locks that he’s in the process of lightening.

In the accompanying caption, Klum wrote, “Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gave her 7.4 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the process on her Instagram Story, as well. It appears as though the model and hairstylist had a little photoshoot while the mom of four waited for her highlights to process.

Some of Klum’s followers couldn’t help but point out that her at-home hair appointment doesn’t exactly follow the CDC’s definition of social distancing. It’s recommended that people not only wear face masks, but stay six feet apart.

One instagram user commented on the pic and said, “I thought social distancing meant 6 ft away?”

Another wrote, “I don’t live in the US, but social distancing and staying home is key to preventing spread. Masks can only do so much. She should wait like the rest of us instead of being selfish and trying to gain publicity for the sake of her own benefit.”

The America’s Got Talent judge had a COVID-19 scare in March. She left a show taping with cold symptoms, which she detailed in an Instagram Story.

“Hi, everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on March 13. “It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.”

Klum later tested negative for the virus and updated her Instagram followers about her health on March 24. “Day 14 of staying H❤️ME,” she captioned a photo of herself laying down in the grass. “#covid_19negative.”

