Executive Decision. H&M has removed all Justin Bieber merchandise after the singer slammed the retailer for allegedly selling his products without his permission.

The clothing store announced the move in a statement to CNBC on Wednesday, December 21, sharing that apparel bearing Bieber’s name and likeness will be removed out of “respect” for the Grammy winner. H&M asserted to CNBC, however, that the brand “followed all proper approval procedures.”

The drama unfolded on Monday, December 19, when the “Baby” crooner, 28, blasted H&M via his Instagram Story. “I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M … All without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

In a follow-up post, Bieber called the clothing “trash,” adding, “I DIDN’T APPROVE IT. DON’T BUY IT.”

He even went so far as to comment on a social media post from the Instagram account @jbiebertraacker, which shared a glimpse of the merch. “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh,” he wrote.

Before Monday, H&M offered clothing, phone accessories and tote bags emblazoned with the Canada native’s face and song lyrics, specifically lines from his hit “Ghost.” A gray sweatshirt dress was adorned with a black-and-white photo of Bieber with bleach blond hair.

This isn’t the first time H&M has sold clothing using Bieber’s likeness, according to Bustle. In 2016, the company sold apparel to promote his Purpose Tour and again for the Justin Bieber Stadium Tour one year later.

The “Peaches” artist, meanwhile, has his own clothing line called Drew House, which he launched in 2019. While the collection debuted with loungewear, bucket hats and other cozy items, the label has since expanded to include puffer coats, flannels and denim.

Bieber famously wore head-to-toe Drew House at the 2021 Met Gala, which was hosted in September of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the occasion, the hitmaker donned an oversized blazer and coordinating slouchy pants with Nike Air Force 1s that were adorned with Drew House markings. Bieber accessorized with a Drew House briefcase and a shiny gold watch.

His wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) opted for a strapless black dress by Saint Laurent. “I’m inspired by the Grace Kellys of the world,” the Rhode founder, 26, said of her look at the time. (The model often sports elegant pieces by the French fashion house, having stepped out in the designer at the 2022 Grammys, the WSJ Innovator Awards in November and the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in October.)