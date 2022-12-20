Is it too late for them to say sorry? Justin Bieber took to social media to slam H&M for selling his merchandise — and claimed they did so without his approval.

“I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M,” Bieber, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 19. “All without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

In a second post, the “Baby” singer called the clothing “trash,” adding, “I DIDN’T APPROVE IT. DON’T BUY IT.”

Bieber then commented on a social media post from the Instagram account @jbiebertraacker, which had uploaded photos of the merch, to alert fans not to purchase the items.

“When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh,” he wrote.

On Monday, a rep for H&M told Page Six in a statement, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

According to Bustle, this isn’t the first time H&M has sold clothing using Bieber’s face. In 2016, the company sold apparel to promote his Purpose Tour and once again for the Justin Bieber Stadium Tour one year later.

Bieber, who also has his own merch for sale on his official website, launched his own clothing line in 2019 called Drew. After trademarking the name in February 2018, the “Love Yourself” singer was spotted multiple times wearing his own pieces.

The initial eight-piece collection was mostly made up of t-shirts, hoodies and a few corduroy items, all of which were unisex and ethically made in L.A. Besides the camel-hued corduroy numbers, the rest of the items came in a variation of three colors — black, red or golden yellow and ranged from $48 for a tee to $149.

While the “Peaches” artist initially named the line after his middle name, he previously released a set of items with Drew Barrymore’s likeness in June 2019. The Never Been Kissed star, 47, took to Instagram at the time to share some of the pieces that featured photos throughout her career.

One shirt, which was sported by Bieber, included a snap of Barrymore in 1982’s E.T. A second pic showed featured an image of the Ever After star’s face.

“Drew ❤️ @drewhouse,” Barrymore captioned the Instagram post at the time.

In April 2019, Bieber faced his own brand backlash after he reposted a tribute photo that Diddy shared in memoriam to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter to help promote his clothing line.

“@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy,” the Grammy winner captioned the photo, tagging his brand, as well as the 49-year-old rapper. “KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

Some of Bieber’s followers were quick to take to the comments section with their replies of disapproval. “Delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line,” one wrote. Another added: “How can one think of advertising or make advertising for his brand while another mourns for his wife and the children for their mother that is so disrespectful.”

Hours prior, Diddy honored Porter — who died from lobar pneumonia at age 47 in November 2018 — with the same picture on his page. “I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die,” the rapper wrote. “From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE!”

He continued, “This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”

The record producer and the Mama, I Want to Sing! actress dated for 13 years before calling it quits in 2007. The former couple share son Christian, 23, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila,16. Porter was also the mom of Quincy, 27, with ex Al B. Sure!