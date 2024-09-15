Ilona Maher commanded attention at the 2024 Emmys.

The Olympian, 28, stepped out in style at TV’s biggest night, which was hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15. For the soirée, she stunned in a navy blue velvet gown, featuring a strapless neckline, a peplum top and a fitted skirt.

Maher teamed her getup with a diamond chain bracelet and chunky rings.

Her glam featured soft eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, bronzed cheeks and a bright red pout. Maher completed her look with her brunette strands styled in an elegant updo.

This isn’t the first time the season 33 Dancing With the Stars competitor has sizzled on the red carpet. In October 2023, she wowed in a tie-dye frock while attending the Annual Salute to Women In Sports in New York City, hosted by the Women’s Sports Foundation.

At the time, her red, blue, green and white dress featured spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt featuring a ruffled hem. Maher accessorized with pointed-toe kitten heels, layered necklaces — one of which featured the Olympic rings — and gold hoop earrings.

She rocked a full beat including shimmery eyeshadow, long wispy eyelashes, a bright fuchsia lip and rosy and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in an updo complete with her ends poking out.

Maher previously slayed on another red carpet in August 2022, rocking a fitted jumpsuit featuring thin straps, a square neck and straight pants. She elevated the piece with silver sparkly heels featuring delicate bows and dainty hoop earrings.

Maher again rocked her signature pink lip, along with winged eyeliner, orange eyeshadow, mascara and a high ponytail.