Jared Haibon Acknowledges His Striking Transformation Since ‘The Bachelorette’

Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon has wife Ashley Iaconetti and friend Nick Viall to thank for his glow-up.

On Monday, June 15, the 31-year-old took to the ‘gram to share a side-by-side collage featuring a throwback photo of himself juxtaposed with a present-day pic.

The older snap of Haibon was taken during Season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 — Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. He looks particularly rough because he took a hit from fellow contestant Ben Zorn during a group boxing date that briefly landed him in the hospital.

In response to a follower who asked why his eye looked funky, Iaconetti replied, “Ben Z knockout.”

The other pic is straight fire. Haibon looks stylish in a gray button-up and his hair is perfectly on point. “Me-freaking-OWWWW,” Iaconetti flirtatiously commented on her husband’s post.

In the accompanying caption, the Rhode Island native wrote, “Thank you to Ashley & Nick for telling me to get a haircut and upping my fashion game. Beard is still patchy though five years later.”

More Bachelor Nation stars couldn’t resist commenting on the pic. “The guy on the left shoulda gone home night 1. The guy on the right gets first impression roses,” joked Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert.

Haibon was eliminated on week 8 of Bristowe’s season, but he went on to be cast in both the second and third season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former restaurant and Iaconetti met on season 2 of the franchise spinoff and had an on-and-off romance until they officially started dating again in May of 2018. Just over a year later, Haibon proposed to the Virginia native on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico.

The couple officially tied the knot in August of 2019 in Rhode Island. Lots of Bachelor Nation stars attended the wedding, including Viall, Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Becca Tilley and Amanda Stanton.

