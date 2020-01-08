Jason Momoa Explains Exactly Why He Ditched His Jacket at the Golden Globes

Jason Momoa was spotted inside the 2020 Golden Globes looking super sexy and dressed down in a black tank top. As much as we (and everyone else) loved seeing his muscular arms, there was actually a very good and heartwarming reason he stripped down.

On Sunday, January 5, the Aquaman star hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the 77th annual event wearing a green velvet jacket by Tom Ford with black Valentino pants and Cartier accessories. However, when cameras caught a glimpse of the 40-year-old inside, he was in nothing more than a black tank.

So where was his Tom Ford blazer? On his wife, Lisa Bonet.

According to a Daily Mail video, when photographers asked him about the incident at LAX Airport on Monday, January 6, he said, “It was cold in there. I had to take care of the wifey.” Cue the awes.

As if seeing his giant toned arms wasn’t a treat enough, now we get to indulge in the actor’s sweet affection.

Social media could not get enough of this hunky hunky moment.

“Find yourself a man as confident as #jasonmomoa who gave his wife his jacket at the Golden Globes while he chilled in a tank top! #ClassyAF,” one user wrote.

“I love how Jason Momoa is straight up wearing a tank top at the Golden Globes, man doesn’t give a s–t and I’m all for it,” another user Tweeted.

“I haven’t been the most popular guy in this life,” said another. “Someday I’d like to be reincarnated as Jason Momoa’s tank top.” Or his 52-year-old wife Either one works with Us!