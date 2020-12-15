It’s here! Jennifer Aniston’s first campaign with Vital Proteins has launched and it’s as empowering and gorgeous as you’d assume.

On Tuesday, December 15, the brand dropped its first-ever campaign video and images featuring the incredibly toned 51-year-old kicking ass — per usual.

“I have had a passion for health and wellness for years,” she says in a statement from the brand. “I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone.”

Throughout the 1-minute clip, the former Friends star is seen going through her morning routine, which includes making coffee, reading scripts and doing some yoga. And of course she looks fresh and fabulous throughout it all.

“In the films, we see a holistic wellness routine inspired by Jennifer’s,” the creative director Tahirah Edwards Byfield explains. “But it’s more than that, we follow a person’s path to finding confidence from the inside; a journey that’s far from effortless, but absolutely gratifying. Our campaign tagline, ‘It’s Within Us,’ works two-fold — alluding to both collagen itself (a protein that is in our bodies) and reminding us that everything we want to be already exists within.”

Vital Proteins announced on November 18 that the Emmy-winning actress would not only be the face of the newest campaign, but is also acting as the Chief Creative Officer. The pairing was a perfect fit seeing that Aniston has been using its products for years, which she noted in an Instagram post when celebrating the news.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it 🏃🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a picture of her hugging a basket filled with Vital Protein products. “I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out — and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)