Who’s that girl? Jennifer Garner had Us doing a double take after seeing her on the cover of Allure.

The 51-year-old actress was nearly unrecognizable with pinkish blonde hair for the magazine’s May issue, which debuted online on Tuesday, May 9. Garner’s newly-colored tresses — which is presumably temporary — were styled in a sleek updo that drew attention to her striking glam. The edgy ‘do was complemented with dramatic lashes, a subtle contour and a soft pink lip.

The most standout aspect of the cover shoot, however, was the Texas native’s outfit. Garner left little to the imagination in a sheer dress by Miu Miu — a drastic difference from her conservative red carpet style. Underneath, the 13 Going on 30 star sported a Miu Miu bra and coordinating briefs by the luxury label. The look was topped off with dangling earrings and pink, almond-shaped nails.

Elsewhere in the spread, Garner donned a bowl-shaped wig with a LaQuan Smith trench coat and a fiery red mane with a black cutout dress by Michael Kors.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In the issue — which comes amid the release of her new Apple TV+ show, The Last Thing He Told Me – Garner opened up about how she balances life in the spotlight.

“There were two decades where it was really hard to hold a conversation,” the Yes Day star told Allure. “Not in a woe-is-me, poor celebrity way. I was on baby watch every single day. The day after I had a baby, the paparazzi were watching again. They kind of rush you through your life because they’re just trying to get to the next stage of something they can sell.” She added: “I learned a while ago that I’m way too sensitive to what is written about me and my family. The only things I have on my phone are The New York Times, Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.”

Garner shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple tied the knot in June 2005 and divorced in October 2018. Affleck, 50, has since moved on with Jennifer Lopez. The pair tied the knot — for a second time — in August 2022 at Affleck’s Georgia residence. The lovebirds were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004. Garner, for her part, has found love again with boyfriend John Miller. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2018 that the Alias alum had been seeing the 45-year-old businessman.

Though Garner is proud of her decades-long career, she dished on what her life would have looked like if she didn’t choose Hollywood. “I would have really like being a minister,” she told Allure. “My mom thinks I still will be. I grew up in such a lovely church, in the United Methodist Church, and the minister was like the den parent. What I like about the study of religion is that it reminds me of the study of theater … it’s really a liberal arts education.”