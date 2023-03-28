Her love don’t cost a thing! Jennifer Lopez supported husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of his new film, Air.

The duo dazzled while walking the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, even sharing a smooch while they smiled for photographers. Lopez, 53, was all glamour for the event, in a vibrant neon yellow gown with a sheer crystal bodice. Affleck, 50 — who directed and stars in the sports-based flick — opted for a deep blue velvet suit with a double-breasted blazer. He complimented the look with a light blue dress shirt and a navy blue tie.

While the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was there on Monday night simply to support her beau, the twosome — who tied the knot in two separate ceremonies last summer — are set to collaborate on their first movie project in nearly 20 years.

The Hustlers star is slated to lead the upcoming biopic Unstoppable, which will be produced by Artists Equity, the production company that the Argo director cofounded with longtime pal Matt Damon. The film will tell the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg.

Lopez and Affleck last worked together in 2004 for Jersey Girl after previously starring together in 2003’s Gigli. The romantic comedy was a box-office bomb and is now widely considered one of the worst films of all time.

Despite the movie’s poor reviews, the Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly in Janaury 2022 that he has no regrets about filming the flop, noting that it both taught him directing — and introduced him to his wife. (The pair began dating in 2002 and were together for two years— getting engaged after less than four months together — before calling off their planned September 2003 nuptials. They split in early 2004.)

“If the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life,” Affleck explained. “So, in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life.”

Since the couple’s reunion off-screen Lopez and Affleck have combined their families into a blended brood. The Gone Girl star shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while the “I’m Real” songstress s the mother of twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While the duo haven’t worked on a feature together since reconnecting in July 2021, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed earlier this month that the Marry Me star unofficially helped him with the scrip for Air, which tells the story of how Nike convinced Michael Jordan to collaborate with the brand on his sneaker line.

“Jen gave me some great lines too — it just started getting better,” Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on March 16. “Oh, my God, she’s brilliant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance. She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture.”

The lovebirds also had some fun filming a Dunkin’ commercial for the Super Bowl LVII in February, which poked fun at the Massachusetts native’s love for the coffee chain. “What are you doing here?” Lopez asks as she pulls up to get a drink at the drive-thru to see Affleck working there. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”