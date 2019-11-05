



In the spirit of Halloween, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna recreated Jennifer Lopez’s unforgettable green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards, which the “Waiting for Tonight” singer recreated herself just weeks ago. Thanks to social Media, Lopez got to see the look for herself — and she finally shared her thoughts with the media.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

Lopez was impressed with the reality star’s recreation. “I saw it on Instagram. Alex sent it to me — he was like, ‘look!’” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “It was really, really cute. She looked awesome.”

Rinna brought the look to life with the help of celebrity makeup artist Joey Maalouf and hairstylist Scott King. She wore her hair in one of the Maid of Manhattan star’s signature hairstyles: the half-up-half-down. And to bring it all together, she wore dangly silver earrings, strappy heels and neutral-toned makeup.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

When the singer hit the carpet wearing that look close to 20 years ago, fans took to the Internet to learn more about the dress everyone was talking about. According to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt via an essay published on Project Syndicate, that fashion moment became the biggest search query Google had ever seen. And thus, Google Images was born.

In September, Lopez closed out the Versace spring-summer 2020 show in an updated version of the gown, proving that she can pull it off for life. Lopez spoke of that experience later on, “[Donatella Versace] was like, ‘you know it’s been 20 years’ and I was like ‘are you kidding me? F—k!’” For the show, the world-famous designer revealed a remixed jungle print collection with the help of Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez’s Abs Are Living Their Best Life: Photos

Clearly, Versace’s not the only one who’s still thinking about the sexy number. Fashion Nova even dropped a costume-version of the dress, named the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing 2-Piece Set” for $69.99. It includes a replica of the chiffon designer gown, along with the matching green panty to wear underneath.