In true Jennifer Lopez fashion, the 51-year-old star wore a personalized protective face mask with her name on it — because, well, she’s J.Lo!

On Tuesday, January 12, the Hustlers actress was spotted hitting the gym in Miami after her trip to Turks and Caicos, looking as stylish and cool as ever. She paired pale blue Alamour the Label sweatpants with her signature cropped hoodie. She accessorized the off-duty outfit with a white Birkin bag, aviator sunglasses and a denim face mask with “JLo” written on it in crystals.

The protective face mask is the Denim Star Face Mask from celeb-loved brand Masqd. Though it only retails for $22, it’s currently sold out. Other A-listers who have been spotted in a Masqd piece include Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Gwen Stefani, Ben Affleck and many more.

This wasn’t the only personalized accessory J.Lo had on Tuesday. She was also pictured carrying a bedazzled tumbler with “JLo” on it as well as the Coach logo. Who knew a drinking cup could be so high-fashion?

It seems that once Lopez wears something, it’s bound to sell out almost immediately. For instance, on Monday, January 11, the “On the Floor” singer shared a stunning pic of herself in a plunging green one-piece while paddleboarding on vacation. The stylish suit is the $150 Marisa from Norma Kamali. Though you can no longer buy the piece in this beautiful deep hue, there are other colors available from black to bubblegum pink to red.

But it wasn’t just the gorgeous swimwear that had people buzzing. It was also the JLo Beauty founder’s incredibly toned physique that people just could not get over. Between her insanely strong thighs to her ripped arms, it was quite the sexy shot.

When speaking with Elle magazine last month about the idea of ageless beauty, the Maid in Manhattan star said she doesn’t like to link beauty with an age. “Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age,” she told the publication. “I live a beautiful adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside.”

