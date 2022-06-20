Jessica Simpson is glowing with love! The singer shared a makeup-free photo via Instagram along with a special Father’s Day message.

Simpson’s skin looked flawless as she appeared to go without glam in the selfie posted on Monday, June 20. In addition to the fresh face, the fashion designer, 41, rocked effortless beach waves as the sun shined on her in the image. “Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there,” Simpson began in the caption of the post.

“Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites,” she continued, tagging her husband Eric Johnson, her dad Joe and Johnson’s father, Stephen. “Each of you have created, molded, shaped and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real. I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED.”

Simpson and Johnson, 42, tied the knot in 2014. Together, they are the parents of daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 8. Like their famous mom, Maxwell and Birdie are little fashionistas. On June 7, the Jessica Simpson Collection founder posted a sweet shot of Maxwell, a.k.a. Maxi Drew, rocking French braids that were intertwined with vibrant blue hair extensions.

A few days earlier on June 2, the Open Book author posted an adorable photo of Birdie wearing a tulle dress and rain boots. “On the hottest day in LA, she asked to get an umbrella,” Simpson said about her little one’s rainbow accessory. Ace tends to take after his football pro dad, often wearing athleisure outfits.

Maxwell and Birdie will continue to find fashion inspiration in their mom — especially after The Dukes of Hazzard star officially reclaimed her fashion empire last year.

Jessica Simpson Collection was launched in 2005 and owned by Camuto group. But in a $117 million deal in 2015, it was sold to Sequential Brand Group Inc. The corporation, which has since filed for bankruptcy, wasn’t growing the company, didn’t have “resources” to create a website, which “stagnated” sales, Simpson told Bloomberg in a January 6 interview.

“I’m like, ‘Well, where is that percentage of money that you’re getting going? Why is not going toward my brand growing?’”she said, explaining the corporation wanted to “blame” her for lack of growth.

But after Simpson and her mom jumped in to overtake creation of the website — and saw success — they set out to buy back majority stake in the company. In November 2021, the Simpson’s $65 million bid for the majority stake was approved.

“Patience, passion, persistence, prayer, throwing’ curve balls and Hail Marys while remaining humbled by grace gave me back my power and my name,” Simpson captioned an Instagram post that shared the cover story. “If this girl with a dream could do it, I know anyone can!”

