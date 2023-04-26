It’s getting hot in here! Jessica Simpson has kicked off bikini season.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 25, to show off her fit figure in a sexy swimsuit by Kim Kardashian’s intimates label Skims. The bright green number included a triangle top and racy string bottoms. Simpson teamed the sultry getup with hot pink platform sandals by her namesake fashion company. “SKIMS Swim + @JessicaSimpsonStyle Shoes = Neon Energy,” the Texas native captioned the social media post. (Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, and Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, are close friends.)

Simpson complemented the pool-ready look with a fresh face and she had her hair styled in loose waves. The post prompted praise from her followers with one writing, “Still a BOMBSHELL!” A second fan commented, “You look great and healthy” as a third added, “Ageless beautiful inside and out Queen.”

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Simpson brought heat to Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared a stunning selfie that featured glowing glam. In the April 19 shot, the “With You” singer donned dramatic lashes, metallic eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a shiny lip. “Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine,” she wrote alongside the image.

A few days prior, she jetted off to New York City with husband Eric Johnson and gave Us a glimpse of her Big Apple style. “There’s no expiration date to a dream,” the Dukes of Hazzard actress captioned an April 12 carousel that saw her wearing edgy black lace-up pants. The glossy bottoms featured a corset-like construction and a flared hem, which elongated Simpson’s legs.

Simpson paired the piece with a vibrant green cardigan and a black tank top. On her feet, she opted for a pair of Versace platform boots, which retail for $1,725. Simpson completed the look with aviator sunglasses, layers of metallic necklaces, a sparkly bracelet and a dazzling watch. In the second slide of the slideshow, the “Irresistible” artist posed with Johnson, 43, who played it cool in a gray T-shirt and a baseball cap. (In addition to Maxwell, the couple share son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 4.)

Later that day, the hitmaker posted a photo of herself in a brown mini dress, which she paired with black knee-boots and a gold top handle bag that was adorned with studs. Simpson continued her fashionable reign with a black one-shoulder gown in a different snap.

“Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine,” she captioned the social media post, quoting Bob Dylan.

Through the years, Simpson has been candid about gaining confidence and practicing self-love following a wellness journey. “I don’t really look at it as weight loss journey. I think it’s a journey of empowerment and acceptance,” the Employee of the Month star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “It’s one of those things [where] it’s, like, we all want what we can’t have. We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are.”