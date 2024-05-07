Turner-Smith, 37, rocked striking platinum blonde straight hair for the first time as she stole the spotlight at the star-studded event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6.

The actress and model donned a glamorous white dress by Burberry adorned with intricate embroidered flowers and paired with a sheer, feathered cape that flowed behind her.

The Queen & Slim star, who rubbed shoulders at the event with the likes of Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, complimented her blonde locks with a winged eyeliner and eyeshadow look and dangling earrings.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

She accessorized with a purple flower, purple bangles and a cross necklace.

And as the star confidently rocked her look on the red carpet before a slew of cameras, there was no chance of a potentially awkward run-in with her ex Joshua Jackson and his girlfriend, Lupita Nyong’o, as both were absent from the event.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, in September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She later revealed that she decided to “make a move” for her own sake.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she told the U.K.’s The Times in February. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

She continued, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

She continued: “The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter.”

Turner-Smith added that there’s “just as much love and joy as it has always been” for the sake of their 3-year-old daughter. The pair wed secretly in December 2019 and welcomed a daughter one year later.

Related: Joshua Jackson’s Dating History: Diane Kruger, Jodie Turner-Smith and More Joshua Jackson became a teen heartthrob for his role as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek in the ‘90s — and fans were equally as interested in his love life off camera. During his time on the WB series, Jackson romanced his on-screen love interest Katie Holmes (who played Joey Potter) and later briefly dated guest […]

Last December, on the heels of their respective breakups, Jackson and Nyong’o, 41, started dating. “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The insider added: “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”

What Is the Most Iconic Met Gala Look of All Time?

Since then, Nyong’o has revealed that she will not be openly claiming her new relationship. The star’s very public romance with her ex musician Selema Masekela ended in heartbreak last year, and in an interview with Porter magazine this February, the star said she will no longer be flaunting any new relationships.

She said it was “very, very sage of me” to never be public about her previous relationships on social media. “I’m going back to those days, by the way,” she added.

Neither Turner-Smith nor Jackson have publicly addressed his and Nyong’o’s romance.