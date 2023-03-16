Living her dream! Kate Bosworth hinted that she and Justin Long were engaged by showing off her ring — and her “most important manicure to date.”

The Blue Crush star, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share a series of sweet photos with her “dream date” — and her buzzy jewelry! — from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12.

“On film! #bts @vanityfair 🎀,” Bosworth captioned the series of heartwarming photos, tagging her stylists, hair and makeup artists and more.

The Barbarian actress wore a Grace Kelly-esque, Monique Lhuillier gown with a ballet pink skirt and a black bodice that featured a low-cut, sweetheart neckline. While she thanked the designer “for this beautiful dress 💞,” she also gave a shout-out to Long, 44. “[And to] my dream date @justinlong for so sweetly making sure it looked perfect for me :).” The actress posed with the Accepted star in several of the shots, including one where the two are gazing adoringly at each other. Long, for his part, looked as dapper as ever in a black suit and black tie.

Bosworth also credited her nail technician, seemingly revealing the reason behind its importance. “@ashlie_johnson 💅🏻 the most important manicure to date 😘,” she penned. In nearly every image she shared in the post, fans could see her milk bath mani — but everyone was peeking at the diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

“A VERY important manicure 😍,” Melanie Lynskey commented.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that the pair began dating after filming 2021’s The House of Darkness. Bosworth and her ex-husband, Michael Polish, announced their split in August 2021. The exes filed for divorce nearly one year later, in July 2022.

One month before submitting the legal paperwork, Bosworth gushed about her connection to Long on his 44th birthday in June 2022.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known. Years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago),” the Superman Returns star penned. “She is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know. You make me smile so big my face hurts. Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

Long — whose past A-list girlfriends include Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried — replied, “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received. He quipped, “(I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

Several months prior, the He’s Just Not That Into You star told “Viall Files” host Nick Viall that he feels that Bosworth is “The One.”

“I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective,” he said on the April 2022 episode. “I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred. … I’m so happy.”