Princess Kate’s suit collection keeps getting more fabulous.

Kate, 41, visited AW Hainsworth — a textile mill once owned by her family — in style on Tuesday, September 26. For the outing, she slayed a tailored Burberry suit featuring a forest green jacket finished with turtle shell buttons on her sleeves and bodice. Underneath, she rocked a white button-up blouse. The princess made the look even more uniformed with matching green pants and suede flats.

For glam, Kate’s brunette locks were parted down the side and worn in soft curls. She brushed her curtain bangs over her forehead and let the strands perfectly frame her face. Kate wore minimal foundation and paired her look with filled in eyebrows, charcoal eyeshadow on the outer corners of her eyes and a warmer shade blended into her crease. She topped the look off her glam with mascara, rosy cheeks and peachy lips.

Kate made the look even more fabulous by accessorizing with a gold chain necklace, pearly hoop earrings and a diamond and sapphire ring.

Kate had a slight wardrobe malfunction and had to stop on the street to readjust her shoe during her engagement, she didn’t miss a beat as she was seen bending down and balancing on one foot while altering her flats.

Related: Princess Kate’s Streak of Tailored Suits Have Us in a Trance When it comes to fashion, Princess Kate can do no wrong — and her latest looks are proof. The British royal caught Us by surprise when she ditched her posh midi-length dresses for perfectly tailored suits while representing the monarchy at a number of different engagements earlier this month. Most recently, she looked ready for […]

The princess then received a tour of AW Hainsworth and saw the traditional machinery that’s used to make fabrics including everything from high-fashion clothing to luxury car interiors. She also learned how the industry is always looking for better ways to sustainably produce textiles.

The mill — which has been around since 1783 — makes the royal guardsmen uniforms and was used at both the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 and King Charles III’s coronation in May.

According to their website, Hainsworth has also produced costumes for the TV and film industry. They made the cloaks that Death Eaters wore in the Harry Potter series, as well as characters’ outfits in Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Hamilton, The Crown and Bridgeton spinoff Queen Charlotte.

This is hardly the first fashionable suit Kate has donned. Earlier this month, she wore a neutral ensemble featuring a fitted blazer and flared pants while meeting with the frontline staff from Streets of Growth.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Princess Kate’s Best Looks of All Time: Photos A force in fashion! Since the second Princess Kate strut down the catwalk at St Andrews University in 2002 and stole Prince William’s heart, it was clear that she would be quite the style icon. While the sheer black dress will always remain one her most iconic outfits, the royal has grown into a much […]

She once again kept it classy with a white top, matching shoes, voluminous curls, soft glam and a glamorous ring.

Princess Kate has also experimented with pink sets, bright red suits, navy blue blazers, magenta outfits and more.