Katherine Schwarzenegger is apparently unimpressed with the Met Gala’s current era.

On her Instagram Stories this week, the 34-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver shared a throwback photo of Shriver and grandparents Eunice Kennedy and Sargent Shriver at the 2001 iteration of the event. “When the met gala was chic and classy,” she wrote in a caption, throwing shade on the most-watched fashion runway in the world. Anna Wintour, the longtime editor of Vogue, oversees the theme, the accompanying dress code and the guest list; this year, neither Schwarzenegger nor her mother were on it.

Shriver, an Emmy-winning former correspondent at NBC News once married to Arnold Schwarzenegger, had posted the vintage family photo in an Instagram gallery on Monday, May 6, the day that celebrities from Zendaya to Gigi Hadid descended upon The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the “Sleeping Beauties” celebration.

“It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway!” Shriver, 68, wrote. “Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?”

On that night, she wore a violet gown while Caroline Kennedy sported a similar silhouette in white. The women are first cousins and political royalty: Shriver is the niece of Kennedy’s father, the late President John F. Kennedy; her mother Eunice, who died in 2009, was sister to JFK as well as the U.S. senators Robert F. Kennedy and Edward Kennedy. Eunice founded the Special Olympics in 1968, in part inspired by her special needs sister Rose Kennedy.

Shriver married Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986 and took a leave from her journalism career when he became the governor of California in 2004. The couple divorced in 2021, and have four children, including Katherine and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. Katherine, an author, is the wife of actor Chris Pratt, with whom she shares two daughters, 3-year-old Lyla and 2-year-old Eloise.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute, and in earlier years drew uptown socialites and philanthropists. In the past 15 years or so, the fundraiser has exploded as a celebrity magnet, attracting the biggest stars in Hollywood, music and fashion. Wintour hand-picked her 2024 co-hosts Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya, who opened the green carpet in Maison Margiela and then shut it down in a second dress from Givenchy’s archives.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “The Garden of Time” dress code. The accompanying exhibit features more than 100 garments from designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.