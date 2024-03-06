Kaya Scodelario went all out at the world premiere for her Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Scodelario, 31, walked the red carpet on Tuesday, March 5, in an attention-grabbing sheer black gown. The lace ensemble, which she paired with Bulgari jewelry, was from the Sabina Bilenko Spring 2024 Couture line.

The actress posed for photos with costar Theo James while celebrating their new show. The Gentlemen, which will start streaming on Thursday, March 7, is a spinoff of creator Guy Ritchie‘s 2019 film of the same name about a cannabis wholesaler in England looking to sell his business. Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz and Vinnie Jones round out the cast.

Scodelario has made several public appearances since Us Weekly confirmed her separation from Benjamin Walker last month.

“Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to coparent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends,” a rep told Us. “They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family.”

Scodelario and Walker, 41, started dating after working together on The King’s Daughter in 2014. They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in 2015. After their nuptials, the duo combined their surnames into Scodelario-Davis. (Walker’s full name is Benjamin Walker Davis.)

The Skins alum previously reflected on her engagement, telling Elle UK in 2019, “I never had any family heirlooms. … Nothing that was ever passed down to me and so, when I met my husband and we were falling in love, he actually bought me a Cartier Love bracelet for our first Christmas together. He says that it was then that he realized that he actually wanted to buy me an engagement ring, so he sort of weirdly proposed with a Love bangle.”

One year after their wedding, Scodelario and Walker announced the birth of their first child.

“Welcome to the world little man,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2016. “We couldn’t be happier or more in love with you and [our dog] Arnie’s loving his new cuddle buddy.”

Scodelario later revealed in September 2021 that she was pregnant with her and Walker’s second baby.

“I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit and flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realized that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now,” she captioned an Instagram snap at the time, showing off her baby bump. “So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in six months instead.”

Scodelario and Walker welcomed their second baby, a daughter, in January 2022. “You made it here little one,” she wrote via Instagram. “Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕. Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”