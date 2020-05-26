Kelly Ripa Says She Deserves a Makeup Emmy for Hiding Her Stye

Kelly Ripa has really embraced a DIY makeup routine while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, she says she deserves an “Emmy” for one specific reason.

During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, May 26, the blonde beauty told her cohost Ryan Seacrest that she’s been concealing a stye for about a month and no one has noticed.

“I also deserve a special Emmy for special effects makeup,” she said as they chatted about their primetime Emmy nominations. “About three or four weeks ago, [a stye] popped up. And, you know, [I] called the doctor. He said there’s really nothing to do.”

Though she’s tried to combat the infection with an ointment and warm compress, she says that it’s truly “taken on a life of its own, a shape of its own.”

Apparently, Seacrest was shocked when he saw a picture of it before she covered it. However, he reassured her that her “special effects design is fantastic.”

“I feel like I’m wearing a baseball cap,” she said. “A baseball cap is on my eye.”

She continued, “Here’s what’s interesting, my dermatologist said, ‘Have you been wearing makeup?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Really? Because I saw you on the show and you had makeup on.’ And I said, ‘Well, I had to conceal it, otherwise people will see this other person growing out of my eye.'”

Since she began shooting her morning show from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Ripa has taken on a much more laid-back approach when it comes to her appearance. On the May 15 episode she told viewers that she doesn’t really care about what she looks like. “I have a new outlook on life,” she explained. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

But she gets a little leeway when it comes to an eye infection, if you ask Us.

