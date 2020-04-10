Outfit goals! Kelly Ripa just served up the ultimate dose of fashion inspiration for all you fabulous mother-daughter duos out there.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

On Thursday, April 9, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared an adorable photo with her mom, Esther Ripa, from over four decades ago.

In the pic, her mom looks seriously chic in a light yellow suit that also happens to be super on-trend today. She tucked a light blue blouse into her high-waisted, flared pants and wore her hair up in an elegant updo.

Ripa donned a dress with a matching bonnet and carried a yellow stuffed bunny as an accessory in honor of the holiday.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years

The All My Children alum captioned the throwback, “#tbt circa 1975-ish. A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church.

Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress.”

Ripa’s 2.7 million Instagram followers were all about the cute blast from the past. Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle commented on the post, “Mom is working that custard yellow flare suit!❤️❤️❤️” Jenna Dewan wrote, “Ohhhhh myyyyy goodness this is epic.”

Her husband, Riverdale’s Mark Conseuelos, also couldn’t help but show his support. He commented, “Love this so much!!!♥️♥️♥️”

As stars and normal people alike continue to stay apart amid the coronavirus outbreak, the spring holidays are bound to look a little bit different this year.

While self-isolating, the 49-year-old shared another photo of her family on Instagram, appearing to miss them greatly during this frightening time. She captioned the time-stamped image, “Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law) Will hug in any order or first come first serve ♥️♥️♥️♥️ circa 2005.”

Ripa’s been super transparent with her social media followers about how much of struggle it is to stay indoors. But to keep things relatively light, she’s added a touch of humor to her posts. At the end of March, she shared a pic on her Instagram Story of her untreated roots with a text overlay that read, “Root watch week 1.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sadly, she hasn’t given her followers an update on the current state of her hair, which might even be chopped off at this rate if she’s taking any advice from fellow celebs.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)