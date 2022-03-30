Faux fringe! Kelly Ripa set the internet spiraling with her new set of bangs — but it turns out the looks was only temporary.

The 51-year-old talk show host got all glammed up to recap the Oscars on Live With Kelly and Ryan. And while she did her own makeup, hairstylist Ryan Trygstad was responsible for her fabulous ‘do: a messy bun with wispy bangs to boot.

The look was certainly out of the norm for the All My Children star, but it turns out she had some pretty iconic inspiration. Trygstad posted a picture of Ripa in her Vampire’s Wife dress alongside a photo of Pamela Anderson in a purple tank top. “90s,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Ripa also shared a slideshow of her uber-glam outfit from the day. “She bangs (delayed post from a long work sleep-under),” she captioned her post.

It didn’t take long for fans and famous friends to start storming the comments section, with many applauding the tv personality for her beauty experimentation.

“Lovvvveeeeeee,” Lisa Rinna wrote, while Jenna Dewan said, “Gorgeousssss!!!” Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in: “She bangs …. You look gorgeous!”

Fans took up a similar tune, with many trying to convince the star to make her style permanent. “U must do bangs Kelly. I didn’t think u could get any more beautiful but u succeeded,” a follower wrote, while someone else added: “You literally look 15 years younger than what you are, the bangs are a hit!”

While Ripa’s signature ‘do is shoulder length blonde locks, she’s not one to stray away from a little experimentation. In the past, she’s embraced pink and blue hues. The talk show host even let her hair go grey over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Root watch week one,” she captioned a March 2020 selfie of her hair. Ripa continued to document her natural growth through spring and summer, before finally getting her hair professionally touched up in September 2020.

“I got my hair colored and styled and it felt incredible just to have it really done,” she said to cohost Ryan Seacrest at the time. “We did the base coat. We did the foils. we did the hair dryer. The whole thing. It felt very safe.”