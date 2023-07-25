Kelsea Ballerini ditched her signature long hair for a fresh lob.

The country singer, 29, took to Instagram on Friday, July 21, to show off the new ‘do. In the selfie, Ballerini looked sunkissed as her shoulder-length tresses framed her face. Her mane was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves. Ballerini topped the look off with soft glam, gold necklaces and a strapless white top.

“They say to get out with the old, you get in with the new 😉,” she captioned the post. Friends and fans praised Ballerini’s makeover in her comments section. Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Machado wrote, “I’m obsessed with the short hair! Fun & flirty!” as Kristin Cavallari added “Cuteeee!” Ballerini’s boyfriend, Chase Stokes, gushed, “I’m fine I’m fine I’m not fine 🤤.”

Ballerini and Stokes, 30, were first linked in January when they were spotted at a college football game in Los Angeles. The next month, Ballerini confirmed her relationship with Stokes on a February episode of “Call Her Daddy.” “[My manager] was like, ‘You know who’s really cute, like, when you’re ready? Chase,’” she said, adding that she slid into his DMs. “I was like, ‘You’re so right,’ His handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes.'”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Ballerini and Stokes, 30, “work so well because they have fun together.” The insider added: “They have a no-drama relationship and can just be themselves.”

Although the lovebirds have a “serious” relationship, the source explained they “have no plans to get engaged anytime soon.”

The duo became official three months after Us confirmed Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans had reached a divorce settlement. Ballerini detailed the stress of her divorce, revealing that she “lost so much hair,” to the NY Times. She continued, “It’s growing back, in, like, little sprouts.”

Ballerini and Evans, 38 met in March 2016, while cohosting Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards. Less than one year later, they got engaged in December of that year, and tied the knot the following December. After years of attempting to make their relationship work, Ballerini filed for divorce in August 2022. In court documents obtained by Us, she listed “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for separating.