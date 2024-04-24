Kelsea Ballerini is — unintentionally — going strawberry blonde.

Ballerini, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to show off her transforming hair color. In the selfie, she held up her blonde hair, which had a subtle red tint to it. “Turning into a strawberry blonde wasn’t on my bingo card but here we are,” she captioned the post.

While giving fans a look at her hair, which was still damp from swimming, Ballerini posed in a triangle bikini top featuring an orange border and green circles. She accessorized with a tan silk scrunchie, three beaded bracelets and a gold necklace.

The country singer is known for her platinum blonde hair, which she showed off at the 2024 CMT Music Awards earlier this month. For the ceremony, she rocked a red David Koma gown featuring a strappy neckline, lace embellishments and flowy pleated skirt. Her strands were parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

For glam, Ballerini’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihaan Fisher, created a glowy look using all CoverGirl products, including the Simply Ageless Skin Tint Essence Foundation, the Clean Fresh Brow Pomade Filler Pencil, the Perfect Point Plus Ink Eyeliner and more. Fisher topped the look off with the Exhibitionist by Kelsea Ballerini Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow and glossy lips. (Ballerini dropped a collaboration with CoverGirl in November 2023.)

Ahead of the show, Ballerina shared her getting ready process, which included sleeping in and enjoying a sauna, per Glamour Magazine.

“The dress is red and we wanted that to be the moment so we tried to keep makeup just kind of simple and light,” Ballerini said after getting her glam done. “And the hair is hair-ing.”

During the show, she rocked six other outfits, including a sheer rhinestone embellished dress, a featured frock, a leather ensemble and more.