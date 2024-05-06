Two of Kendall Jenner’s most fashionable exes have made their way to the 2024 Met Gala.

On Monday, May 6, NBA player Ben Simmons and music superstar Bad Bunny arrived (separately) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit.

As one of the event’s co-chairs, Bad Bunny, 30, certainly wasn’t going to disappoint with his outfit. While posing on the red carpet, the rapper showcased a custom Maison Margiela navy blue suit featuring white threads and red stripes.

He completed his look with an oversized beret, funky shades, leather gloves and a dark blue bouquet of flowers — likely an ode to the “Garden of Time” dress code.

“You can’t really improvise for the Met,” Bad Bunny said in an interview with Vogue on April 29 while teasing his look. “If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it.”

Not to be outdone, Simmons, 27, came ready to play in a Thom Browne ensemble styled by Wesmore Perriott. While his trench coat, bow tie and rosy red shades are enough to make this look a winner, many fashion fans quickly turned their eyes to his clock briefcase.

While the star-studded event is meant to celebrate fashion, it could also mean the opportunity for a few celebrity run-ins.

Jenner is expected to attend the Met Gala and could run into one of her exes. The Kardashians star was first linked to Bad Bunny in February 2023 when they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. Their split, however, was confirmed in December of that same year.

Jenner, 28, also previously had a summer fling with Simmons in 2018 before ending things after just four months.

With no cameras allowed inside the event, it may be hard to keep up with everything that goes down — especially if Jenner’s ex Harry Styles (who has been known to attend the Met) makes an appearance.