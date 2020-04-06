Kevin Hart Claps Back at 50 Cent for Making Fun of Grays: ‘F--k Off Man’

Kevin Hart has officially said goodbye to his natural gray hair while self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak — and it looks like 50 Cent might have instigated the comedian to reach for the hair dye.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

On Friday, April 3, 50 Cent posted a photo collage to his Instagram feed featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs, Deion Sanders and Hart. In the pics, all of the men are photographed happily sporting gray hair and beards.

The rapper captioned the pic, “Man where the f–k is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hart, who’s been open about embracing his grays during self-quarantine replied to 50 Cent in the comments, writing, “😂😂😂😂😂 F–k off man… I used the product this week 😂😂😂😂.”

And it appears as though Hart’s totally serious about dying his hair again. In the actor’s latest Instagram posts, his beard is now black to his black, as opposed to the salt and pepper look, which was a cool, refreshing change.

But before the DIY dye appointment, The Upside actor opened up about his natural hair color to his 88.1 million Instagram followers. On March 20, he shared a video from home rocking some grays along with a caption: “P.S I have always had a shit load of gray hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F–K IT 😂😂😂.”

If Hart doesn’t bring the grays back, we can only hope that he at least reveals which hair product he’s been using to dye his strands.

Ever since hair salons closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been getting more transparent with their fans about their natural hair color. That includes stars such as Kelly Ripa, Tamera Mowry, Teddi Mellencamp and Marie Osmond!

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Everyone from singers and actors to supermodels and reality stars have been giving themselves at-home haircuts, as well! We’ve seen several buzzcuts, bangs and even some cuts fueled by one too many cocktails.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)