Kevin Hart Has a Surprising New Gig in the Beauty Industry

A perfect partnership! Kevin Hart teamed up with Brüush Oral Care to serve as an investor and collaborator. With his pearly white smile and the toothbrush’s sleek designs, it’s a match made in heaven!

On Monday, November 23, the company announced their new collaboration with the 41-year-old comedian just in time for the holiday season.

“I loved Brüush from the first time I tried it,” Hart said in a statement. “Our partnership makes a lot of sense given we both are obsessed with smiles, everything about it feels natural and authentic.”

Working with founder Aneil Manhas, he explained that they came up with new concepts that will help push the brand forward. “Aneil and the team encouraged me to lean into my style of humor through the creative,” he continued. “Together, we are going to take Brüush to the next level of growth and break some of the norms of the category while we are at it.”

To kick off the collaboration, Hart appears in a holiday campaign video. In the mini episode, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star declares that he’s gifting everyone in his family an electric toothbrush from Brüush. Even his dad, who he jokes has no teeth. “But he’s got gums! You’re gonna get a Bruush!”

This is just the first of many hilarious campaigns to come throughout the rest of the year and into 2021.

“We couldn’t dream of a better partner than Kevin,” Manhas said. “We believe the brand’s stories are best told through smiles and Kevin makes people smile like no other. He is genuinely invested in our brand and together we will accelerate its potential. He is completely aligned with our mission to disrupt the oral care industry in North America – we are excited and humbled to bring him aboard as a strategic investor and partner.”

