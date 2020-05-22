Leave it to Kim Kardashian to do an at-home workout wearing an itty-bitty bikini. The 39-year-old mom of four took to the ‘gram on Friday, May 22, to share pics from the NSFW lifting sesh.

For the photoshoot-meets-workout, the KKW Beauty founder left little to the imagination a tiny leopard-print bikini from Ark Swimwear paired with Yeezy 500 High Tyrian sneakers. She wore a blonde wig styled down and parted in the center.

In the first pic, she smiles for the camera while posing seductively on the stairmaster. The second is an up-close shot of the Skims founder’s athletic body.

Kardashian captioned the photo series, “Quarantine Workout.”

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section of the post. “Zooming in on which machines you have,” one follower said about the star’s enviable at-home gym setup. “I don’t deserve this,” joked another Instagram user.

One of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s fans had a specifical request. “Please do cheetah print Skims,” the follower pleaded.

While it doesn’t look like an animal print line is in the works just yet. Instead, the California native’s all about casual-cool neutral-toned Skims.

She recently launched a collection of lightweight mesh undergarments for summer and shot the campaign photos on her own using her Mac Photo Booth app.

That’s not the only unique way in which Kardashian’s promoted the Skims line. On Thursday, May 21, she modeled two pieces from the cotton collection by pairing them with a unique piece of clothing.

“All dressed up with nowhere to go,” she captioned the photo series. The world-famous reality star paired a white underwear set with a pair of assless chaps and small sunglasses.

“Yeeeee haaaaaaawww,” sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post. Instant influencer host James Charles got in on the fun by writing, “Gimme my pants back.”

