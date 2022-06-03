Pete Davidson is a romantic! Kim Kardashian opened up about her romance with the 28-year-old comedian on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 2, sharing that they are both “obsessed with skincare.”

After a workout with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kim, 41, gushed over the Saturday Night Live star for the first time on camera.

“I never knew you can be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym. I actually don’t care if I go out [in workout clothes] and have no makeup on. It’s the most refreshing feeling,” Kim shared. “I had this big pimple on my nose, and I kept on complaining about [it] and being like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to get up, I have to put pimple medicine on … One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and beauty products.”

The Skims founder continued, explaining that before she could apply the cream, she fell asleep. However, the King of Staten Island actor came to her rescue. “I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose … Like, he put it on for me in my sleep, because he knew that I really needed it to go away,” she added.

“That’s so sweet,” Khloé, 37, said as Kourtney, 43, agreed.

In a confessional interview, the Selfish author revealed that their relationship came about after she hosted SNL in October 2021. Afterward, she got Davidson’s number from a producer on the show. “I text him … I was just thinking, like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there,” Kim joked. From there, their romance began.

“Pete, has got to be, literally, the best human being I’ve ever met,” Kim explained. “Like, the best heart … [He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything. He’s really, really thoughtful, and humble … I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

It looks like the standup star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model will get to continue to bond over their love of cosmetics as Kim just introduced her new skincare brand, SKKN by Kim. The unveiling came after Kim shut down KKW Beauty in 2021.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, June 1, Kim introduced the new brand alongside a slideshow of photos that show off the highly anticipated collection. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim said she created SKKN “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin.” The Balenciaga ambassador will officially launch the line on June 21 at 12 p.m. ET. Kim revealed that the collection includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops and night oil — all wrapped in earth-toned color capsules.

