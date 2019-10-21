



Kim Kardashian’s original engagement ring from Kanye West has been MIA since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in 2016. That is, until now.

On Sunday, October 20’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom of four pulled back out her $1.3 million Lorraine Schwartz designed diamond ring ahead of her wedding vow renewals. This then led to the most adorable moment between the 39-year-old and her 3-year-old, Saint West.

“Can I tell you something cool?” the reality star said to her son as she helped him put his shoes on. “Daddy and me, when we got engaged, daddy gave me this ring. Isn’t that cool? Look!”

He then asked her what happened when his dad gave it to her. “We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco,” she replied. “And Daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said ‘Yes Daddy.’ And so he puts the ring on my finger and that’s what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone.”

Cue the “awwws!”

They then went on to recreate a mini engagement with the KKW Beauty founder showing the little boy how it works and him sliding the bauble on her finger, asking his mommy, “Will you marry me?”

Though it’s no over-the-top proposal on the San Fransisco Giants’ Oracle Park baseball field like Kanye’s, it is a tender moment to be remembered.

After Kardashian’s traumatic burglary three years ago, she chooses not to wear flashy jewelry and instead dons only a simple gold wedding band. However, she decided to pull back out the 15-carat square-cut stunner when she and the rapper decided to renew their vows on May 22, as part of their five-year anniversary celebration.