Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian the best gifts! But the latest one she showed off just might be our favorite.

On Sunday, January 12, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to give Us a peek at a necklace her hubby gave her that has a very special message.

Kim Kardashian Takes Us Down a Fashion Memory Lane With Some of Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time

“If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me,” she wrote in the caption. “He took an amazing vintage Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”

The first photo in the post is a selfie of the Skims founder in an orange zip-up hoodie with her makeup and snatch pony perfectly in place. On her chest, you can see the stunning gold piece.

In the second snap, the reality star shared a screenshot of the heartwarming text message she’s referring to that’s etched onto it. “This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true,” the message reads underneath a picture he sent her from the inside of their L.A. house looking out a window.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

This wouldn’t be the first time the rapper has gifted the KKW Beauty founder Cartier jewelry. For her 32nd birthday in 2012, he gave her a $35,000 Cartier panther bracelet during a trip to Florence. And for Valentine’s Day in 2013, she got a black cuff with a diamond-encrusted panther on it worth nearly $70,000.

The “Gold Digger” singer’s heartfelt gifts to his wife go beyond Cartier bling, though. In 2016 for her 36th birthday, he assembled a bunch of clips from her family’s home movies and posted to Twitter with a simple, “Happy Birthday babe.” And in 2019, he donated $1 million to an organization that works on prison reform in her name.